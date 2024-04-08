World Health Day observed

Warangal: “The need of the hour is to focus on the fundamental human right, access to quality health care, education and information,” Dr Ramaka Srinivas, renowned cardiologist, social worker and whistleblower said. Speaking on the occasion of World Health Day, the founding day of the World Health Organisation (WHO), in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he emphasised the need to raise awareness about global health issues and highlight the importance of well-being.

Stating that ‘My Health, My Right’ is the theme of 2024, Dr Srinivas said that it emphasises the role of the public and governments in a human rights approach to improve health of the people. He said that human rights are universal regardless of race, colour, sex, language, religion, nationality origin etc. “It’s pathetic that around 4.5 billion people nearly half the world population do not have access to proper health services,” he added.

In this context, the Srinivasa Heart Foundation will focus on the issue of cardiac arrest as a local health issue and give a message to the government authorities to improve awareness on cardiac arrest and CPR in the community.

Dr Srinivas urged the government to make available the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all public places and residential buildings.

Dr Srinivas demonstrated the Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the occasion. It may be noted here that the Srinivasa Heart Foundation has been providing CPR training to all sections of the people. The attendees included Dr Sambashiva Rao, retired Director of Health.