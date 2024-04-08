Live
- BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader
- Not scared even if PM converts the entire Parliament building into jail: Mamata Banerjee
- The Board of intermediate secretary, special officer Shruti Ojha helds a review meeting on drinking water
- Spotify Brings AI Personalized Playlists with Text Prompts
- BJP cheated people to come to power in Tripura, says Opposition leader
- Auto, real-estate stocks lead broad-based rally in markets
- Odisha: Three dead, several injured in separate road accidents
- 6-year-old girl raped by 11-year-old boy in Agra
- 'Not joining any party or contesting elections', Sanjay Dutt puts rumours to rest
- Constituency Watch: Eyeing fifth straight win from Dharwad, Pralhad Joshi faces Lingayat seer
Just In
World Health Day observed
Warangal: “The need of the hour is to focus on the fundamental human right, access to quality health care, education and information,” Dr Ramaka...
Warangal: “The need of the hour is to focus on the fundamental human right, access to quality health care, education and information,” Dr Ramaka Srinivas, renowned cardiologist, social worker and whistleblower said. Speaking on the occasion of World Health Day, the founding day of the World Health Organisation (WHO), in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he emphasised the need to raise awareness about global health issues and highlight the importance of well-being.
Stating that ‘My Health, My Right’ is the theme of 2024, Dr Srinivas said that it emphasises the role of the public and governments in a human rights approach to improve health of the people. He said that human rights are universal regardless of race, colour, sex, language, religion, nationality origin etc. “It’s pathetic that around 4.5 billion people nearly half the world population do not have access to proper health services,” he added.
In this context, the Srinivasa Heart Foundation will focus on the issue of cardiac arrest as a local health issue and give a message to the government authorities to improve awareness on cardiac arrest and CPR in the community.
Dr Srinivas urged the government to make available the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at all public places and residential buildings.
Dr Srinivas demonstrated the Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the occasion. It may be noted here that the Srinivasa Heart Foundation has been providing CPR training to all sections of the people. The attendees included Dr Sambashiva Rao, retired Director of Health.