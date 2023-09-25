  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Yadadri: Spiritually modern facelift to Haritha Hotel

Yadadri: Spiritually modern facelift to Haritha Hotel
x
Highlights

Yadadri: A spectacular modern facelift awaits the Haritha Hotel of Tourism Corporation. Located near the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple,...

Yadadri: A spectacular modern facelift awaits the Haritha Hotel of Tourism Corporation. Located near the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which is famous for its architecture; construction is underway for the swanky new premises.The project is estimated to cost up to Rs 7.70 crores

Tenders have been invited for the modernisation works that will be funded by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited.The work will be started soon.The present Haritha hotel on the hill has 32 rooms and two suites. Along with renovating existing accommodation, gardening around the building, parking, breakfast and dining room structures will be constructed in accordance with the spirituality of the temple.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X