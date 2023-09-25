Yadadri: Spiritually modern facelift to Haritha Hotel

Yadadri: A spectacular modern facelift awaits the Haritha Hotel of Tourism Corporation. Located near the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which is famous for its architecture; construction is underway for the swanky new premises.The project is estimated to cost up to Rs 7.70 crores

Tenders have been invited for the modernisation works that will be funded by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited.The work will be started soon.The present Haritha hotel on the hill has 32 rooms and two suites. Along with renovating existing accommodation, gardening around the building, parking, breakfast and dining room structures will be constructed in accordance with the spirituality of the temple.