Live
- Chandramukhi-2 team seeks blessings of Ammavaru at Pedammathalli temple
- Gaity and religious fervor marks Rathotsavam in Tirumala
- JC Prabhakar kept under house arrest
- Mulugu: A pregnant woman was carried on a bed for 3 km
- SC to hear Naidu's quash petition on Tuesday
- The beauty of iPhone pictures & video is incredible: Elon Musk
- Nuakhai celebrated for 40 days in 5 phases in Kalahandi
- PM flags off Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express
- There will be a day when mob will attack Muslims in Parliament: Owaisi
- Women’s Reservation Bill: CM accuses BJP of putting obstacles in its implementation
Just In
Yadadri: Spiritually modern facelift to Haritha Hotel
Highlights
Yadadri: A spectacular modern facelift awaits the Haritha Hotel of Tourism Corporation. Located near the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple,...
Yadadri: A spectacular modern facelift awaits the Haritha Hotel of Tourism Corporation. Located near the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, which is famous for its architecture; construction is underway for the swanky new premises.The project is estimated to cost up to Rs 7.70 crores
Tenders have been invited for the modernisation works that will be funded by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited.The work will be started soon.The present Haritha hotel on the hill has 32 rooms and two suites. Along with renovating existing accommodation, gardening around the building, parking, breakfast and dining room structures will be constructed in accordance with the spirituality of the temple.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS