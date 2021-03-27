Youth need to fight against the government to fulfill their job aspirations: Prof Kodandaram

Warangal: The unemployed youth won't get jobs unless K Chandrasekhar Rao loses his chief minister post, said Teenmar Mallanna, who recently lost the election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Council seat with a close margin.

Mallanna was at MGM Hospital here on Saturday to meet Boda Sunil who attempted to commit suicide on Friday. It may be mentioned here that dejected over not getting a job Sunil tried to end his life by consuming pesticide.

The video clip that he posted on social media before his suicide attempt went viral. Sunil, a native of Tejawat Ramsingh Thanda under Guduru mandal in Mahabubabad district, has been preparing for competitive exams in Hanamkonda.

Speaking to media persons, Teenmar Mallanna demanded the government to shift Sunil to a corporate hospital for better treatment. He launched a broadside against CM KCR and KTR for destroying the lives of unemployed youth. "KTR should be hanged at Hanamkonda chowrastha," he said.

Telangana Jana Samithi founder Prof Kodandaram also visited MGM Hospital and consoled Sunil. He held the KCR Government responsible for the distress of unemployed youth.

Vexed with the government's approach, Sunil attempted suicide Kodandaram said. He urged the youth not to resort to suicides. The youth needs to stand stubborn and fight with the government to fulfill their job aspirations, Prof added.

Followers of YS Sharmila also met Sunil and told him to be bold. Meanwhile, representatives of several social forums also met Sunil.