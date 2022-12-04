YS Sharmila's padayatra still remains halt

Warangal: The padayatra of YSRTP president YS Sharmila, was unable to continue in the Warangal district on Sunday as the police had not yet given their approval. The conditions outlined when giving permission earlier were broken, hence the Warangal district police have presented her with a show cause notice asking her to justify why the application for permission should not be refused.



The nature of YS Sharmila's speech will determine whether or not her padayatra continues, according to Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy. He has warned her that her inflammatory comments will not be tolerated if she exceeds the boundaries. The TRS MLA claims that YS Sharmila is being supported by the BJP high command. He even released a letter in which YS Sharmila is questioned.

As a response to YS Sharmila's padayatra, Warangal Police Commissioner A V Ranganath warned that no one should make offensive comments about anyone because doing so will break peace and order. He claimed that such individuals must abide by the High Court's limitations.

The Warangal Police Commissioner announced, "Nobody will be pardoned if they breach the law and order situation in the state."