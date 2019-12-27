Two friends found dead under suspicious condition by hanging to a tree in Karnataka

Mulbagal: In an incident, the two friends who came out were found dead under suspicious conditions by hanging to a tree. This incident has come into light at Annahalli village in Mulabaagilu taluk of Karanataka on Thursday afternoon.

Going into details, Praveen Kumar (19), of Annahalli and V Srinath (24) belongs to Kappala Madugu village are good friends. Both went out of the house on their bikes on Wednesday and didn't return back to the home.

With this, the family members searched for them in the surrounding areas and found them died hanging to a tree on the outskirts of the village. On receiving the information, the Nangali police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to the hospital for post-mortem.

On the other side, the deceased family members alleged that the boys were killed and later hanged to the tree. The crime scene was also inspected by the District SP Karthik Reddy. A forensic team and dog squad has also examined the site. Over the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.