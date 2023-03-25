11-member ganja smuggling gang held

Police on Friday conducted raids across the district and arrested an 11-member inter-district ganja smuggling gang and seized 23.95 kg contraband, 2 motorcycles and 7 mobile phones from them. The accused were identified as K Srinivasulu 46, Syed Moulali, 23, Shaik Hasan 27, D Babji, 23, H Venkata Sivasuresh, 22, D Durga Sai 21, S Srinivasulu, 20, Pawan, 20 and 3 others including one woman from Atluru mandal.





Addressing press conference here, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said the accused have developed acquaintance with the inter-state smugglers in North Andhra districts and importing the contraband in different methods. He said the accused have setup some pockets in the urban area and selling the banned ganja to local sellers. The SP stated that police identified the persons, who were addicted to contraband and shifted them to rehabilitation centres for treatment. The SP said that police have intensified the searches and closely monitoring the movement of suspects. The SP sought people's cooperation in preventing the ganja smuggling in the district. ASPs Tushar Dudi, Prena Kumar, DSPs Chenchu Babu, S R Vamsidhar Gowd and SB Inspector Raja Prabhakar were present.



