2 held in Kanpur in love jihad case

Lucknow: The Kanpur police have arrested two persons in Uttar Pradesh in a 'love jihad' case.

The arrests were made late Sunday and the two have been identified as Mohsin Khan and Aamir. The police said Mohsin Khan befriended a girl, posing as Sameer, and then married her.

His friend Aamir became friendly with the younger sister of Mohsin's wife, but the girl realised their game plan and stopped meeting him. She was then threatened with dire consequences if she did not marry Aamir.

The girls' father approached Inspector General (IG) Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal, who set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Superintendent of Police south Deepak Bhuker, to probe the matter. A case was also registered at the Panki police station.

Mohsin Khan and Aamir were arrested on Sunday evening.

IG Mohit Agarwal said that the SIT would now probe similar cases.

"The SIT is drawing up a list of such cases, especially from the Juhi area. Through mobile surveillance, we will find out if there is a gang or an outfit that is working in such matters. We are going to be strict in such cases," he said.