3 labourers killed, 2 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Representational Image

Three labourers were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said on Thursday.

Basti: Three labourers were killed and two others injured after they were hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late on Wednesday night in Harrialya area on the Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway in the district, they said.

The labourers were returning home on foot from work when they were hit by a truck, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lallan (26), Guddu (28) and Kanik Ram (27). The injured -- Vikas (26) and Jung Bahadur (28) -- have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition is stated to be stable, they said.

An investigation into the incident is underway. No arrests have been made so far, the police said.

