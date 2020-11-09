X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Crime

7 killed, 5 injured as jeep collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh

7 killed, 5 injured as jeep collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh
x

Representational Image

Highlights

Seven members of a family,including a child, were killed and five others injured when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Monday morning, police said.

Satna: Seven members of a family,including a child, were killed and five others injured when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Monday morning, police said.

The victims were returning to Rewa after taking part in a family programme in Panna, Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Jain said.

The accident took place at around 8 am on Satna-Nagod road, about 20 km away from the district headquarters.

Six people died on the spot while one person succumbed in hospital, the official said, adding that the deceased included a child and three women.

The injured persons were admitted in a government hospital in Rewa, he said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X