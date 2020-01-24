Actress files complaint against her husband in Chennai

Chennai: A popular supporting actress has lodged a complaint against her second husband over sexual harassment in Chennai. Going into details, an actress (39) belongs to Mogappair East in Chennai got a divorce from her husband and living separately. She has two sons.

The actress runs her own Yoga classes in an apartment in Shenoy Nagar. Along with this, she also plays supporting roles in TV and films.

She was also seen in a supporting role in Sivakarthikeyan movie Maan Karate. In this context, she met with Saravanan Subramani (42) and got a second marriage with him.

On Wednesday, she lodged a complaint against her husband at Thirumangalam women's police station. In the complaint, she stated that her second husband had robbed her money, gold ornaments and sexually harassing her.

She also said that he brings his friends home and forces her to dance before them. Saravanan Subramani had earlier got married to a woman named Aarti and had two children.

She further noted that he has hidden about his previous marriage and cheated and got married to her. On receiving the complaint, CI Vijayalakshmi has registered a case and investigating further.