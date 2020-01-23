Atlas Cycles owner wife commits suicide in New Delhi

New Delhi: One of the owners of Atlas Cycles Sanjay Kapur's wife Natash Kapur (57) has allegedly committed suicide at her residence at the Aurangzeb lane area in New Delhi.

The police have received her suicide information on Tuesday afternoon. As per the preliminary evidence, the police believe that she has committed suicide and registered a case under suspicious death and investigating further. They shifted the body to the Gangaram hospital for post-mortem.

According to the police, The deceased son Siddhant Kapur stated that when his mother didn't respond to the calls of servents, they informed him, and when he went and knocked the door of his mother's room there was no response. As the door was not locked, he entered the room and found his mother hanging from the ceiling fan. The police have recovered an unsigned suicide note, which states that she was not satisfied with life and decided to take the extreme step.

Natash Kapur was the wife of Sanjay Kapur, who is the joint president of the nearly 70-decade-old Atlas Cycles. The initial probe suggests that it is a suicide but the actual reason will be ascertained after autopsy reports will come. Our teams are investigating the incident from all angles," said a senior police official.