Case booked against a senior citizen for violating lockdown rules in Mangaluru

Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, the state governments are imposing a national-wide lockdown as a precautionary measure and advised the people, especially children and elderly, to stay at home. In this context, the police are implementing lockdown strictly by seizing vehicles and booking case against covidiots for breaking lockdown rules.

Amid lockdown, Mangaluru police have booked a case against a senior citizen who was seen roaming on the streets in his car on Lalbagh area here in the city.

When the police stopped him, he gets into a verbal attack using filthy language against them. He also pushes off barricades which were place on the road. On the incident, Urwa police have registered a case against the accused under Section 353, 504, and 269 of IPC.