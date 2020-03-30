Drunken man attacks wives with knife in Visakhapatnam

In a freak incident, a drunken man who has two wives allegedly attacked them with a knife when they confronted him over drinking alcohol. This crime has happened at Gudem colony village located in Gudem Kotha Veedhi mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

According to the police, V Nagaraju of Gudem colony has two wives Lakshmi and Sushila, who stays at different houses in the village. With the present lockdown situation, Nagaraju convinced his wives that they would stay together in one home, which was also accepted by them and later moved into a house.

On Sunday, the wives prepared chicken curry for lunch. Meanwhile, Nagaraju, who went out, returned home in a fully drunken state. With this, the wives confronted him for consuming alcohol, and this led to a heated argument between them, where Nagaraju lost his cool and throws a knife on them.

In the incident, the knife hits on the head of his first wife Lakshmi, and she sustained severe injury. Immediately, the locals rushed her to a nearby hospital for treatment. On the incident, the police registered a case and are investigating further.