Foreign woman gang-raped in Pune

Pune: In an incident, a foreign woman who came from an African country was allegedly gang-raped by two men in Pune.

Going into details, the victim was waiting for a cab outside a restaurant near Koregaon park area, where the accused approached her to give a lift in his bike. Beliving his words, the woman got on the bike, later he phoned his friend and moved from there.

While on the ride, the woman realized that she was being taken to a different location, she asks them to stop the motorcycle. The duo took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her.

Later, the accused dropped the victim on the main road and flew away. The incident came into light when the victim lodged a complaint in the police station. On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case and trying to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage near the restaurant.