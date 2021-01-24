Gurugram aims to reduce road accidents by 25% this year

Gurugram: The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Gurugram has set a target of reducing the road fatalities by 25 per cent by the end of the year.

Under the 'Road Safety Week' programme, which is underway across the country from January 18 till February 17, the authority has launched a campaign among the pedestrians, cyclists and bike-riders about road accidents caused by fog and darkness.

The district traffic police along with NGOs are trying to increase awareness among the vehicle drivers and persuade them to follow the traffic rules. The traffic police are also issuing challan (fine) against violators.

"The RTA department has also started several steps to reduce fatalities on the city's multiple stretches. Due to the dense fog, the risk of accidents has also increased. So it is important to work on this side to save people.

"In order to reduce these accidents, the department has launched a campaign to distribute reflective jackets to such people," said RTA Secretary, Dharna Yadav.

"A target has been set to distribute around 2,000 reflective jackets under this campaign. The message of 'Be safe - be seen' is written on these jackets being distributed by the department," she said.

The RTA Office of Gurugram had issued a fine of Rs 6.12 crore against 1,218 overloaded and passenger vehicles within a period of three months in Gurugram.