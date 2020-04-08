Home Guard died as bike lost control, hits cement pole in Guntur district

During the lockdown, a police Home Guard who was on his way to attend Coronavirus special duty near border check-post had died in a road accident when his bike lost control and collided with a cement pole on the road. This accident has taken place in Guntur district.

Going into the details, Srinivas Rao and Narayana Swamy, a native of Pittalavanipalem mandal, were assigned special duties at Pondugula border police check-post in Dachepalle here in the district.

While they were on the way to duty, a stray dog suddenly came in the middle of the road and in an attempt to avoid it, the bike lost control and collided with the cement pole on the road.

With the impact of the collision, two fell off from the bike and sustained severe injuries. The incident happened near check-post between Srinagar and Pondugula villages.

On receiving the information, the police immediately reached the spot and rushed the victims to Piduguralla government hospital. As Narayana Swamy was critical, he was shifted to Guntur for better treatment, where he died on the way.