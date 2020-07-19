Hyderabad: Cops book lab technician for triple talaq over phone

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Sunday booked a case against one, Abdul Sami, a lab technician by profession for allegedly uttering talaq thrice to his wife over the phone.



According to police, Sami and his wife married in the year 2017 and after marriage they migrated to Hyderabad along with Sami's parents. Since then the family has been harassing the woman for getting additional dowry. The woman in her complaint alleged that on May 23, her husband called her and uttered talaq thrice for not complying with his demands.

She further said that she was not even allowed to move into her in laws house after delivering a male child last year because her husband doubted about her and the child and since then she was staying with her parents.

Though the victim's parents tried a lot to settle the matter amicably, neither the victim's in laws nor Sami himself was ready to do so, the woman alleged. Also, the accused family had stolen her entire gold which she left at their residence while going to her maternal home for delivering a child and when she wanted to take her gold back they resisted her attempts and did not hand it over to her, said the police.

The inspector of LB Nagar, Ashok Reddy said, "The woman further alleged in her complaint that the accused Sami threatened her of dire consequences if she does not divorce him and very recently the accused crossed his limits and threatened to eliminate her entire family if she does not divorce him.

" The inspector said, "Based on the allegations levied by the victim woman we have registered a case under section 4 of Muslim Woman (protection of rights on marriage) 2019 and are investigating the case. If found guilty, then we will arrest Sami and proceed accordingly."