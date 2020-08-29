Hyderabad: Two interstate house burglars arrested

Hyderabad: The officials of CCS Malkajgiri, along with Medipally police on Friday arrested two interstate burglars who were moving under suspicious circumstances at Ambedkar Statue in Boduppal. Upon further questioning they revealed their identities and their modus operandi. The accused were identified as Rituraj Singh and Gaya Prasad.



According to police, the accused were natives of Madhya Pradesh and were habitual offenders. They have been arrested earlier multiple times in Madhya Pradesh but, even after coming out on bail they did not mend their ways and committed the same offences.

However, upon further interrogation the accused duo revealed their modus operandi and said that, they were doing a recee in the area to commit their next offence of breaking open into any house in the midnight. After finalising a target they would have stolen the property from the house and fled the scene, but they were caught and they further led to their hidden treasure which they had stolen. A total of 14.26 tulas of gold, 2.5 kg of silver, net cash of Rs 1, 80,000/, two bikes and laptop all worth Rs 17, 40, 000/ was recovered from their possession, said the police. The accused were sections 457, 380 of IPC and will be remanded to judicial custody.