Hyderabad: Two officials arrested for taking bribe

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested two officials belonging to the Office of Commissioner of School Education.



The officials Laxman Kumar (Superintendent of Planning section) and Manaji Vipin Raj (Jr. Assistant of planning section) were nabbed by the ACB for accepting a bribe amount for Rs 40,000 from a complainant for doing an official favor which is to process the file and to issue NOC (No Objection Certificate) to get affiliation of CBSE, New Delhi for Santa Maria School, Nagaram, Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

After the complainant filed a complaint with the ACB, the officials laid a trap and when the complainant handed over the money to the officials of the education department, the ACB sleuths arrived on the spot and seized the money. Also a chemical test was done to prove their role in taking the bribe and it was proved that the officers had accepted the bribe. The two officers were arrested on the spot and will be produced before the special judge for ACB cases.