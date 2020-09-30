Kurnool: 3,546 NDPL bottles seized, 35 held

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) cops on Wednesday seized a huge quantity of liquor bottles of various brands that were illegally being transported from Telangana and Karnataka states.



In a press release on Wednesday, the department disclosed 3,546 (427.08 litres) bottles of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) of various brands, 309 litres of spurious liquor and 13 vehicles were seized in the district. Apart from the seizure, 4,750 liters of illicit liquor was destroyed, 34 cases were filed and 35 persons were arrested in connection with illegal transportation of liquor. The officials also seized 16 litres of toddy.

The raids were conducted under the direction of SEB, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gouthami Sali. The authorities requested the people to keep informed about the illegal transportation of liquor and sand.