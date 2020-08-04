Kurnool: Two held in rape case

Kurnool: The Velugodu police arrested two persons in connection with the rape of a tribal woman that occurred on July 31.



Giving details of the arrest at Atmakur police station on Tuesday, DSP J Venkat said that three persons had attacked a couple on July 31. Besides beating them black and blue, the trio abducted the man and raped the woman.

The couple approached Velugodu police station and lodged a complaint of assault only. Basing on the statement a case under Sections 324 and 354 (a) of IPC was filed.

But on Monday the couple again approached the police and said that the trio had raped he woman, following which Section were altered to 376.

The victim was sent for a medical examination. After a search, two persons Naganna and Babu were arrested and were are being produced in the court. A manhunt is on for the third accused, said DSP.