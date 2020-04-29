Man brutally killed by six friends in Tamil Nadu

In a horrific incident, a man was brutally murdered by his six friends when they got into a fight after the overdose of ganja in Tamil Nadu. The deceased identified as Jayaraman (18), who belongs to Thiruvottiyur in Chennai. On April 25th, he went out on the bike and didn't return home. After searching in the surrounding areas, the family members approached the police station and lodged a missing complaint.

Upon receiving the information, the police initiated the investigation and found that Jayaraman called Jairaj of Vellivoyalchavadi on April 24 night. At that time, Jairaj was driving, and while taking mobile out of his pocket, a six minutes call was recorded.

He checked the phone after reaching the house and was shocked to hear the recording. Immediately the next day, Jairaj went to Jayaraman's family and police and showed the call recording. Based on the information, the police arrested Nagaraj (18), Ali Baba (18), Ganeshan (18), Joseph (18), Surya (18), and Mohammed Asif (19).

During the investigation, the police found that these six took Jayaraman to NTO Kuppam. After consuming ganja, they got into a fight with Jayaraman and attacked him with stones and bottles. Later, they dumped the body on the beach and flew away from the spot. On Monday, the police recovered the body and shifted to Stanley hospital for post-mortem.