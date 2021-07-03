Man kills daughter, wife; commits suicide in Odisha district

Bhubaneswar : In a shocking incident, a man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after carrying out a murderous attack on his wife and daughter in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

The incident occurred at Jotachandpatna village in Jagatsinghpur district, Police said on Saturday.



It has been alleged that Loknath Pal of Jotachandpatna village attacked his wife Kalpana and daughter Madhusmita with a sharp weapon and later hanged himself to death.



His wife and daughter were later rushed by locals to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where Madhusmita, who was in her early twenties, succumbed to her injuries. Kalpana was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated. Later, doctor in the SCB hospital declared Kalpana dead.



On getting information, a team of Jagatsinghpur Sadar Police along with a scientific team rushed to the spot and initiated investigation into the case.



Police have seized weapons used in the crime. Police suspected that the incident was the fallout of a family dispute. However, the exact reason can be known after due investigation, the police said.



SDPO, Jagatsinghpur, Priya Ranjan Satpathy said, "Loknath Pal brutally attacked his wife and daughter last night and then committed suicide by hanging self in his house. We suspect that the incident took place due to a family dispute."



Lokanath's son, who reportedly married a girl of another caste and is staying in Bhubaneswar, visited his home Friday. Moreover, the family was also reeling under some financial stress. That may lead to family disputes, he said.