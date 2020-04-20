Man kills father in Vizianagaram district

In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his father at Vemali village in Gajapathinagaram mandal of Vizianagaram district on Saturday night. According to the police, B Venkataramana (50), a native of Vemali village has two wives, the first wife Satyavathi and second is Kumari.

Venkataramana is as a labourer and recently took his second wife Kumari for a house construction work in the village. With this, his first wife Satyavathi felt upset and told the matter to her son Chakradhar Rao that Venkataramana always takes Kumari to work and neglect her.

Immediately, Chakradhar went to the construction site and argued with his father. In this context, Chakradhar lost his cool and attacked his father with an iron rod. In the attack, Venkataramana died on the spot. On the receipt of information, the police reached the crime scene, registered a case and are investigating further.