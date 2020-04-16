Man shot for coughing while playing ludo game in Noida

The Coronavirus has gripped its fear among the people is such a way that sneezing or coughing in public has become a taboo these days. In a similar incident, a young man was shot and severely injured by a fellow villager for coughing while playing ludo game at greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The victim identified as Prashant Singh (25), a resident Dayanagar village under Jarcha police station limits.

Going into the details, Prashant and other three were playing ludo game in the village when Jai Veer Singh alias Gullu (30) approached them. While playing the board game, Prashant coughed and this led to an argument between him and Gullu.

Gullu thought that Prashant was coughing deliberately, trying to infect other with Coronavirus. Over this, Gullu lost his cool and pulled out his pistol and shot at Prashant and flew away from the spot.

Immediately, the injured was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he is now out of danger. Upon receiving the information, the police have registered a case and are investigating further.