Minor girl raped by mothers boyfriend in Krishna district

Vijayawada: The sexual assault on women and children is on the rise in two Telugu states. Recently, a minor girl was raped by a man who is in a living relationship with the victim's mother. This horrific incident has happened in the Krishna district.

Going into detail, Siva of Vanukuru in Kankipadu mandal has developed a relationship with a woman living at Kesarapalli in Gannavaram mandal here in the district.

The woman has a 16-year-old daughter. Siva had an eye on the girl for a long time. In this context, he gave the cool dring mixed with sedative and raped the girl on this month 16th.

On knowing the matter, the victim's mother approached the police station. In the complaint, she stated that Siva has sexually assaulted her daughter several times. Upon receiving the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and investigating further.

