New CLUES & FP teams join Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissioner, VC Sajjanar, on Friday launched nine divisional-level clues teams and three fingerprint units.

The Commissioner on Friday said that these new units would help improve the quality of collection of scientific clues from the scene of crimes and also help reach the scene faster in order to preserve and collect clues. The clues team and fingerprint units will play a crucial role in the scientific investigation and improve conviction rates in the future. He noted, "Earlier, there were three zonal clues teams in the Cyberabad commissionerate limits i.e., in Madhapur zone, Balanagar zone, and Shamshabad zone. Now, nine divisional-level clues team have been set up in Madhapur division, Miyapur division, Kukatpally division, Pet-Basheerabad division, Balanagar division, Shamshabad division, Rajendranagar division, Chevella division, and Shadnagar division."

"Apart from it, there was only one fingerprint unit in Cyberabad earlier, but now there will be three fingerprint units to aid investigation in a faster way. Each clues team has four crime scene officers, including forensic experts, two photographer-cum-videographer, and two drivers. Meanwhile, each fingerprint unit comprises a fingerprint expert, four police constables trained in fingerprint lifting and other related works, and two drivers," stated the officer.