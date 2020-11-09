Out on bail man in UP held for rape and murder of child

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): The police in Sant Kabir Nagar district have arrested a man, who was out on bail, in connection with the alleged abduction, rape and killing of a seven-year-old girl.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Singh said the girl had gone missing on November 4 and her body was recovered on Saturday. The post mortem report confirmed rape.

The SP said that the accused, who was arrested on Sunday, has confessed to his crime.

He told the police that on November 4 when he saw the girl all alone, he abducted her and took her to a jungle. He raped the girl first and then killed her.

The accused was recently released from jail on bail in a case of having unnatural sex with a boy.