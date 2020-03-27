Prisoner dies after consuming sanitizer at Palakkad jail in Kerala

In a freak incident, an undertrial prisoner died while undergoing treatment after he consumed hand sanitizer at Palakkad jail in Kerala. The deceased identified as Ramankutty who was arrested by the police in a theft case and was under judicial custody at Palakkad jail from February 18.

With the outbreak of Coronavirus, the hand sanitizers are made available at all places to control the spread of the virus. However, to avoid the shortage of sanitizers and masks, the Kerala government orders to prepare them in jails. With this, Palakkad jail officials decided to make sanitizers with the prisoners as part of their work.

On Monday, when the jail inmates were engaged in the preparation, Ramankutty had consumed the sanitizer, as it had alcohol contents. Immediately he was rushed to the hospital, where he died while receiving treatment on Thursday. Over the incident, the police have booked a case and are investigating further.