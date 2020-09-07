Retired army doctor kills her ex-captain husband to death in Hyderabad

In a most horrific and surpriaing incident, a retired Army doctor allegedly stabbed her husband to death at their residence in Rajendra Nagar in Hyderabad on Saturday nighy. The deceased is said to be a former Captain in the Army. On the other hand, the accused who retired as a Lieutenant Colonel, has been arrested.

According to the police, the husband and wife who stays in Maple Town in Bundlaguda Jagir Corporation under Rajendra Nagra limits had quarrelled on Saturday, which led to the murder. On Saturday night, former Army Captain Vishwas's (name changed) Samhitha (name changed) allegedly stabbed to death with a knife after an argument, police said.



The couple's children alerted the police and moved the victim to the hospital with the help of neighbours. Tue children asserted the police that the couple had a fight regularly where Vishwas physically assaulted Samhitha recently.



However, the body was sent to Osmania Hospital for autopsy while accused Samhitha was arrested under section 302 of IPC.

