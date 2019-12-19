Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Crime

Telugu professor commits suicide in classroom in Arumbakkam

Telugu professor commits suicide in classroom in Arumbakkam
Highlights

In an incident, a Telugu professor has committed suicide in the classroom at the college campus has created a flutter in Arumbakkam.

Chennai: In an incident, a Telugu professor has committed suicide in the classroom at the college campus has created a flutter in Arumbakkam. The college staff becomes panicked when they found the dead body in the classroom on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Hari Shanthi (32), of Karambakkam in Tiruvallur district has worked in the same college as an assistant professor in the Telugu department in the past.

A few years ago, She resigned to the assistant professor's job in college after getting a government school teacher post. The staff said that she use to visit the college often.

In this context, she has come to the college on Tuesday afternoon and stayed there. On Wednesday morning, the staff has found her dead in the Telugu classroom. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and investigating further.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests19 Dec 2019 1:28 PM GMT

Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Jamia hearing: Jaising appeal SG to act as amicus
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets video
Did you know Manmohan Singh demanded CAA in 2003? BJP tweets
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
IPL 2020 Auction Highlights: 62 players sold for Rs 140.3 crore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in Bangalore
Anti-CAA Protests: Historian Ramachandra Guha detained in...


Top