Telugu professor commits suicide in classroom in Arumbakkam

Chennai: In an incident, a Telugu professor has committed suicide in the classroom at the college campus has created a flutter in Arumbakkam. The college staff becomes panicked when they found the dead body in the classroom on Wednesday.

According to the sources, Hari Shanthi (32), of Karambakkam in Tiruvallur district has worked in the same college as an assistant professor in the Telugu department in the past.

A few years ago, She resigned to the assistant professor's job in college after getting a government school teacher post. The staff said that she use to visit the college often.

In this context, she has come to the college on Tuesday afternoon and stayed there. On Wednesday morning, the staff has found her dead in the Telugu classroom. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot, registered a case and investigating further.