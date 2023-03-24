Two killed in a road accident

Two persons died on the spot in a road accident that occurred at Tallavalasa, Vallandapeta near Bheemunipatnam. The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday when the driver felt sleepy. Minutes later, the vehicle collided with a bus after getting hit by a divider. The vehicle was travelling towards Srikakulam from Visakhapatnam. Two persons travelling in the car died on the spot. The deceased were identified as L Durga Prasad and P Santosh and residents of Srikakulam. Bheemunipatnam police station Circle Inspector K Lakshman Murthy reached the spot. The bodies were shifted to King George Hospital for post-mortem.



