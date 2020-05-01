Two Telugu men died as car hits tree in Raichur district

In a tragic incident, two Telugu men had died in a road accident when their car lost control and overturned. This accident has taken place at Sindhanur taluka of Raichur district on Thursday.

Going into the details, Gopal (29), a resident of KT Doddi village in Gadwal district, works as a software engineer in Bengaluru. He got married to Chandrakala a year ago.

While the couple along with three others were returning to Gadwal from Bengaluru, the vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and collided with the tree and overturned at a village in Sindhanur. With the impact of the collision, Gopal and car drive died on the spot. Chandrakala and others sustained severe injures.

The injured were rushed to Raichur RIMS hospital. Upon receiving the information, Sindhanur police reached the accident site, registered a case and are investigating further.