Visakhapatnam: Two held for decamping with jewellery worth 5L

Visakhapatnam: The police have arrested Kancharla Mohana Rao, a native of Guntur district, for his alleged involvement in over 60 offences.



The latest offence was committed under Arilova police station limits. Following a complaint registered by Murali Mohan Rao, working as Reserve Inspector of Police, special teams were formed to investigate the case.

In July, the accused broke open the almirah at Murali Mohan Rao's residence and decamped with gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh.

Malkapuram SI (Crime) D Suri Babu and CCS staff gathered the CCTV footage and technical evidence from the residence before nabbing the culprit.

ADCP (Crimes) K Venugopal Naidu, ACP Ch Penta Rao and ACP CCS D Surya Sravan Kumar monitored the case investigation.

The police identified the involvement of two persons in the case. While Kancharla Mohana Rao was taken into custody in Tuni, the other person involved in the case V Santosh Kumar was arrested in Anakapalle.

The police recovered a part of the jewellery that was stolen by the accused.

During investigation, DCP (Zone-I) Aishwarya Rastogi said that Mohana Rao was involved in over 60 offences committed in various parts of Andhra Pradesh, including Bapatla, Ongole, Eluru, Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. Similarly, it was found that Santosh Kumar was also involved in various crimes.

The DCP appreciated the special team that helped in cracking the case.