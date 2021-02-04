Woman found dead; cops suspect sexual assault

MANDYA: A 30-year-old woman was found dead at Maddur in Mandya district on Wednesday. The district police suspect that the woman was killed by unknown miscreants on Tuesday evening when her husband and son had gone out for work. They did not rule out sexual assault on the victim.



The deceased identified as Poornima was found dead in her house at VV Nagar in Maddur town. "The woman's son, who returned home in the night, found the body lying on the bed with her hands and legs tied to the cot. They murder appears to have been occurred on Tuesday evening when her husband and son had gone out," said the police statement.

According to the preliminary report, it was learnt that Poornima along with her family had shifted to the house a year ago as they were building a house at a nearby place. While the victim was doing into money lending, her husband runs a catering business.

Speaking to the media, Mandya SP Parashurama said, "It was a case of murder after sexual assault. However, we cannot say for sure the real reason for the murder unless we receive autopsy report."