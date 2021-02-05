Woman raped on pretext of marriage in Gurugram

Gurugram:A 35-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a man on the pretext of marriage over a period of two years, the police said on Friday.

The victim, a native of Kerala, was currently residing at the Sohna Road area in Gurugram.

In her police complaint, she said that she had taken mutual divorce from her husband around 15 days ago and was working as Ayurvedic consultant in a Shop located at Galleria market in Gurugram. In September 2019, She came in contact with Dimple Bhardwaj, who was the owner of the shop.

"In December 2019 the accused reached her house on the pretext of dinner and allegedly raped her against her wishes. The accused threatened her that he will send her negative feed in the company and will fire her from the job," the woman told the police.

Thereafter, the duo decided to get married. After this, the man again indulged in sexual relations in January 2020 in a hotel by promising to marry the woman, the victim told the police.

The victim further alleged that culprit was raping her for two years on the pretext of getting married. She also alleged that the man promised her on several occasions that he would marry her soon but later refused.

"A case has been registered in this connection with the matter at Sector-29 police station," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police said, adding that the matter is being investigated.