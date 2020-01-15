Woman set on fire before three days of her wedding in Punjab

Ludhiana: A 29-year-old woman was set on fire before three days of her wedding at her house in the Vishkarmapuri area in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The incident happened when the woman came into the verandah to use the washroom. The family members who heard her screaming came forward for her rescue. Immediately they rushed her to Dayanand Medical hospital, where the condition is said to be critical.

The victim identified as Harpreet Kaur, whose marriage is scheduled on January 17th. After the Sangeet function, all the family members went to sleep and the woman woke up to use washroom where two masked men poured diesel on her and set her on fire. On receiving the complaint from the victim family members, the police have registered a case and investigating further.