10 killed, 25 injured in road accident in Turkey

Ankara: At least 10 people were killed and 25 others injured on Friday in a bus accident in the Turkish capital Ankara, local authorities said.



The bus crashed into an overpass pole in the Polatli district of Ankara-Eskisehir highway, Governor of Ankara provincial, Vasip Sahin told reporters, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were no brake marks, and the driver may have fallen asleep, he said, adding that the cause of the accident was being investigated.

Fire brigade, search and rescue, and health teams were dispatched to the scene.

The route where the accident occurred was closed to traffic.

Details are awaited.



