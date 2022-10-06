  • Menu
10 killed in road accident in Pakistan

10 killed in road accident in Pakistan
10 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 10 people were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Indus Highway near Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday.

Islamabad: At least 10 people were killed and 13 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck on Indus Highway near Pakistan's Sindh province on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the bus was procceding towards Punjab province from Karachi, Geo News reported quoting police.

The deceased included drivers of the bus and truck, two women and as many children.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro.

