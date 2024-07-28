  • Menu
11 killed as landslide hits China

11 killed as landslide hits China
At least 11 people were killed after a rain-triggered landslide hit China's Hunan province, the provincial emergency command centre said on Sunday.

Changsha: At least 11 people were killed after a rain-triggered landslide hit China's Hunan province, the provincial emergency command centre said on Sunday.

The landslide, which hit Yuelin Village in the city of Hengyang at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, washed away part of a residential house, causing 18 people to be buried, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of 11.30 a.m. Sunday, rescuers had found 17 people, among whom 11 were dead and six others injured.

The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Over 240 rescuers have been dispatched and rescue efforts are continuing.

