Live
- ‘Jewel Thief’ teaser and audio get a grand launch
- Dulquer Salmaan’snext telugu film ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’unveiled
- Arjun’s first look from Ajith’s ‘Vidamuyarchi’ adds anticipation
- Anupama dazzles in body-hugging outfit
- ‘A Journey to Kashi’now streaming on Amazon Prime rental
- BRCA gene mutations pose breast cancer risk even among men
- Mamata Banerjee’s mike-off charge ‘completely false’: FM Sitharaman
- Centre’s big push for electric vehicle adoption, manufacturing continues
- Paris Olympics: Arjun Babuta qualifies for men's 10m Air Rifle final, Sandeep Singh fails to advance
- Giant Fish Weighing Over 1.5 Ton Caught by Machilipatnam Fishermen
Just In
11 killed as landslide hits China
Highlights
At least 11 people were killed after a rain-triggered landslide hit China's Hunan province, the provincial emergency command centre said on Sunday.
Changsha: At least 11 people were killed after a rain-triggered landslide hit China's Hunan province, the provincial emergency command centre said on Sunday.
The landslide, which hit Yuelin Village in the city of Hengyang at approximately 8 a.m. Sunday, washed away part of a residential house, causing 18 people to be buried, Xinhua news agency reported.
As of 11.30 a.m. Sunday, rescuers had found 17 people, among whom 11 were dead and six others injured.
The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Over 240 rescuers have been dispatched and rescue efforts are continuing.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS