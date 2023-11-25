11 killed in fire in Karachi shopping mall

Islamabad: At least 11 people were killed and 22 other injured on Saturday when a fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.

However, the fire department said that the blaze at RJ shopping mall claimed nine lives, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.

Around 30 people have been evacuated and injured have been rushed to hospital, said District East Deputy Commissioner (DC) Altaf Shaikh.

The Fire and Rescue spokesperson said in a statement that they got information about the incident at 6:30 a.m, after which eight fire tenders, two snorkels and two bowsers were sent to the spot.

The inferno has been put out and the cooling process was under way.

The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after completion of rescue operation, Altaf Shaikh was quoted as saying by Dawn.