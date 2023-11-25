  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

11 killed in fire in Karachi shopping mall

11 killed in fire in Karachi shopping mall
x
Highlights

At least 11 people were killed and 22 other injured on Saturday when a fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.

Islamabad: At least 11 people were killed and 22 other injured on Saturday when a fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.

However, the fire department said that the blaze at RJ shopping mall claimed nine lives, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.

Around 30 people have been evacuated and injured have been rushed to hospital, said District East Deputy Commissioner (DC) Altaf Shaikh.

The Fire and Rescue spokesperson said in a statement that they got information about the incident at 6:30 a.m, after which eight fire tenders, two snorkels and two bowsers were sent to the spot.

The inferno has been put out and the cooling process was under way.

The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after completion of rescue operation, Altaf Shaikh was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X