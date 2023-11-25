Live
- ‘KCPD’ song from ‘Atharva’ will impress audience
- ‘Women leading’: Big B chronicles Bollywood’s evolution
- No toilets even in schools for girls in Haryana: Hooda
- Actor Naresh receives huge honours and postings
- Second batch swap: 14 Israeli hostages to be freed today in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners
- Death risk from coal particulate pollution double than PM2.5 from other sources
- Tunnel rescue ops: Auger blades stuck in rubble, plasma cutter being brought from Hyd
- Lorry overturns in AOB: Five dead
- Punjab Police SP suspended over PM Modi's security breach in 2022
- LB Nagar Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud attends BC association
Just In
11 killed in fire in Karachi shopping mall
At least 11 people were killed and 22 other injured on Saturday when a fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.
Islamabad: At least 11 people were killed and 22 other injured on Saturday when a fire broke out in a shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported.
However, the fire department said that the blaze at RJ shopping mall claimed nine lives, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab was quoted as saying by Samaa TV.
Around 30 people have been evacuated and injured have been rushed to hospital, said District East Deputy Commissioner (DC) Altaf Shaikh.
The Fire and Rescue spokesperson said in a statement that they got information about the incident at 6:30 a.m, after which eight fire tenders, two snorkels and two bowsers were sent to the spot.
The inferno has been put out and the cooling process was under way.
The exact cause of the fire will be ascertained after completion of rescue operation, Altaf Shaikh was quoted as saying by Dawn.