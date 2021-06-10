Top
Trending :
Home  > News > International

12 dead in Myanmar military plane crash

12 dead in Myanmar military plane crash
x

12 dead in Myanmar military plane crash

Highlights

At least 12 people have died after a military aircraft crashed in Myanmar, according to a fire brigade spokesperson on Thursday.

Nay Pyi Taw : At least 12 people have died after a military aircraft crashed in Myanmar, according to a fire brigade spokesperson on Thursday.

The accident occurred near the central city of Mandalay, the spokesperson told dpa news agency.

The weather conditions were very bad, according to local news reports.

Soldiers and Buddhist monks were on board.

The monks had been due to take part in a religious ceremony, the reports said.

The plane was en route from the capital, Nay Pyi Taw, to the city of Pyin Oo Lwin and crashed shortly before landing, according to Myawaddy TV, a station run by the military junta.

Images were posted in social media showing the crashed plane.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X