Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > International

12 killed in bus-truck collision in Egypt

12 killed in bus-truck collision in Egypt
Highlights

At least 12 persons were killed after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in Egypt's Monufia province on Wednesday.

Cairo: At least 12 persons were killed after a bus collided with a truck on a highway in Egypt's Monufia province on Wednesday.

The bus was carrying workers in way to their factory in Sadat city, Xinhua news agency reported.

Other wounded persons were moved to Sadat Central hospital, the report added.

Egypt suffers a high rate of traffic accidents that kill thousands of people every year mostly due to negligence of traffic rules and high speed.

A report of the World Health Organization said the accidents in Egypt caused losses estimated at 30 billion Egyptian pounds (1.87 billion US dollars) in 2018.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top