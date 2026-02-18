  1. Home
17 killed in 2 bomb attacks in Pakistan

  • Created On:  18 Feb 2026 9:23 AM IST
17 killed in 2 bomb attacks in Pakistan
Peshawar: Two bomb attacks and a gunfight between police and militants in northwest Pakistan killed at least 14 security personnel and three civilians, including a child, a security official said.

The separate incidents late on Monday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which left at least 25 others wounded, come as Pakistan’s security forces battle intensifying insurgencies in southern and northern provinces that border Afghanistan.

This month the Daesh group (IS) claimed responsibility for a massive suicide blast at a Shiite mosque in the capital Islamabad that killed at least 31 people, with 169 more wounded. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the security official told AFP that on Monday evening a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the wall of a religious college in the tribal district of Bajaur in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tags

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa militant violencePakistan security forcesSuicide bomb attacksPakistanAfghanistan borderDaesh (ISIS) terrorism
