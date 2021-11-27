  • Menu
19 killed in Mexico bus crash

19 killed in Mexico bus crash (Photo/IANS)

Mexico City: At least 19 people were killed and around 25 others injured after their bus crashed into a house in central Mexico due to a brake malfunction, a local official said.

The brakes on the bus, which was running on a highway and heading to a religious shrine in the state of Mexico from the neighbouring Michaocan state on Friday, failed before the bus lost control, Xinhua news agency quoted Samuel Gutierrez, an emergency management official, as saying.

All of the injured people have been transferred to hospitals, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

The Red Cross tweeted that it dispatched 10 ambulances to the site, and the search and rescue group Grupo Relampagos sent two helicopters to airlift the injured.

