2 Covishield doses 90% effective: UK

London/New Delhi/Bhopal: Two doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine are around 85 per cent to 90 per cent effective against symptomatic disease, Public Health England (PHE) has said, citing a new analysis of real-world data from the rollout of the shot in the UK. (The AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, as Covishield). In its latest weekly Covid-19 vaccine surveillance report, the PHE also estimated that 13,000 deaths have now been prevented in people aged 60 years or older in England up to May 9, 2021 (11,100 deaths in individuals aged 80 years and older, 1,600 in individuals aged 70 to 79 and 300 in individuals aged 60 to 69 years).

New analysis for the first time estimates that 2 doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine provide around 85 to 90 per cent protection against symptomatic disease, PHE said in a press release.

In Delhi, the Supreme Court said that given the national and transnational ramification of Covid-related cases, High Courts must avoid passing orders that are impossible to implement.

It stayed an Allahabad High Court order in a suo motu case in which the court said that, within four months, all nursing home beds in Uttar Pradesh must have oxygen facility. The High Court had also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure that within a month every UP village had two ambulances with ICU facility. "High Courts must pass orders that are possible to implement," a Supreme Court bench of Justices Vineet Saran and BR Gavai said. The top court, however, refused to cancel the High Court's "Ram Bharose" comment, made on Monday, saying such observations need to be treated as advice.

About $50 billion may be all it takes to vaccinate all eligible people around the world by the middle of next year, the International Monetary Fund or IMF has said, proposing an investment programme that could have a global economic benefit of around $9 trillion. Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath claimed that over one lakh people have died in the state in March-April this year as per the figures provided by the cremation grounds and graveyards

The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth consecutive day with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day. The death toll climbed to 2,91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, the data updated showed.