  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

2 killed, 5 missing as torrential rain lashes Chinese province

2 killed, 5 missing as torrential rain lashes Chinese province
x
Highlights

Two persons died while five others were missing after torrential rain hit Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said on Thursday.

Hefei: Two persons died while five others were missing after torrential rain hit Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said on Thursday.

The downpour between Wednesday night and Thursday morning also left more than 200 residents needing emergency rescue. So far, more than 2,100 residents have been relocated, Xinhua news agency reported.

The city also upgraded its emergency response for flood control from Level III to Level II.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X