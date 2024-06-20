Live
2 killed, 5 missing as torrential rain lashes Chinese province
Two persons died while five others were missing after torrential rain hit Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said on Thursday.
Hefei: Two persons died while five others were missing after torrential rain hit Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, local authorities said on Thursday.
The downpour between Wednesday night and Thursday morning also left more than 200 residents needing emergency rescue. So far, more than 2,100 residents have been relocated, Xinhua news agency reported.
The city also upgraded its emergency response for flood control from Level III to Level II.
China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe.
