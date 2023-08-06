Live
Just In
25 killed after train derails in Pakistan
At least 25 people were killed and 80 others injured on Sunday after ten bogies of the Hazara Express derailed in Sarhari railway station in Nawabshah district of Pakistan's Sindh province, local media reported.
Confirming the number of casualties, Commissioner Benazirabad division Abbas Baloch said in a statement at least 25 died in the incident while passengers are still stuck in in a bogie, Geo News reported.
Relief and rescue operation, are underway to pull out passengers from the mangled bogies. The Army has also joined in the relief works.
Train operations to and fro from interior Sindh districts have been affected and Railway authorities have said that it may take 18 hours to resume services on the affected track.
The injured were being rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident