25 killed, over 600 injured in 'Gen-Z' agitation in Nepal

Kathmandu: At least 25 people, including three policemen, were killed during the violent anti-government protests led by the 'Gen Z' group in the last two days in Nepal, police and officials said on Wednesday.

Nineteen people, mostly youths, were killed in firing by the security forces during protests in front of the Parliament building on Monday, they said.

Three policemen were killed by a mob in the Koteshwor area of Kathmandu on Tuesday during the violent demonstrations, a Nepal Police spokesperson said.

Three protesters were killed during clashes with the police at Kalimati Police Station on Tuesday, the police said.

According to home ministry officials, 633 people were injured during protests.

