25 more bodies of Yemeni Houthis pulled from Marib frontline: Medics

Sanaa: The Yemeni Houthi militia pulled 25 of their fighters from a frontline in Marib province and moved them to mortuaries in the capital Sanaa on Friday, medics at two public hospitals said.

"They were killed on Thursday in fighting with the government troops in the frontline of Rahabah district," one of the medics said.

The Houthis on Tuesday pulled other 33 bodies from the same frontline, according to other medics.

Last week, the Houthis advanced into al-Kulah, the center town of Rahabah district, after deadly fighting with the government troops, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Fighting in Yemeni western part of Marib is still ongoing, according to military sources.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government.